Medicine Hat, AB – Heading into the weekend both Medicine Hat College basketball teams were on winning streaks, and after back-to-back wins Friday night against the Queens and Kings of Red Deer College, the good times kept rolling for the Rattlers. Saturday the party train came to a halt. In the women’s game MHC went into the locker room..more »
A cyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle on South Boundary Road near Desert Blume. According to police an adult male was riding a mountain bike when he was struck from behind just before 9 p.m. Friday night. Police say the cyclist was transported to Medicine Hat Regional Hospital where he..more »
Brooks, AB – 1,629 Brooks Bandits fans came out Friday night to the Centennial Regional Arena to honour one of the club’s most accomplished alumni, current Calgary Flames goalie Chad Johnson. “It’s special,” said Johnson shortly after becoming the first Smith Group Brooks Bandits Wall of Fame inductee. “It’s..more »
The Canalta Centre is opening its doors to the public today for the second annual free skate. The event which is sponsored by Servus Credit Union, runs from 11 am to 3 pm. Families can lace up their skates and hit the ice like their favourite Medicine Hat Tigers. There will also be free hot chocolate on hand to warm people up. Servus President Garth..more »