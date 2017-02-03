Feb 2- Premier Is Coming
Feb 2- MHPS Carfentanil Seizure
Feb 2- Canyon Job Fair
Feb 2- PC Leadership Debate
Feb 2- MH Electric Generator
Feb 2- Corwin Herter Boxing

  • Weather Forecast

Today

cloudy
-8°C (17°F)

Saturday

light-snow
-8 °C (17°F)

Sunday

overcast
-10 °C (13°F)
Submit a News Tip

whats up in the hat-sidebar-half

side-bar-td-wealth-halfREV2

Web Poll

With all the recent job losses in Medicine Hat in the energy sector, what will you and your family do to find employment

View Results

From Twitter

CHAT TV on Facebook

Follow CHAT TV

Instagram

JPBG-press-release--side-bar-half2015

  • TONIGHT ON CHAT

    Saturday 04-02-2017

  • 8:00

    MURDOCH MYSTERIES (PG)

  • 9:00

    ABANDONED (14+)

CHAT Television © Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved.

10 Boundary Road SE. Redcliff, Alberta. T0J 2P0.

cloudy
-8 °C (17°F)