  • Man accused of second degree murder to undergo evaluation

    Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - Court, Crime, Medicine Hat, Police

    MEDICINE HAT, AB — A judge has ordered a report to determine whether a Medicine Hat man accused in relation to the murder of Brenda Woloski can be held criminally responsible.   26 year old Noah Harrison Bently was charged with second degree murder in November.   Police found the body of 53 year old Woloski in a home on Third Street in the..more »

  • Canyon hiring as oil optimism continues

    Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - Alberta, Economy, Energy, Jobs, Labour, Local, Medicine Hat, Oil

    Medicine Hat, AB — Canyon Technical Services is holding a hiring fair here in Medicine Hat. The company specializes in hydraulic fracturing, coil tubing and other oilfield services.   An improved drilling forecast for 2017 from the Petroleum Services Association of Canada comes as welcome news. It adds to their already increasing confidence in the..more »

  • Utility rates set for February

    Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - Local, Medicine Hat

    MEDICINE HAT, AB — Homeowners will be paying $1 less per gigajoule in natural gas this month.   The City of Medicine Hat announced its energy rates for February, and reported natural gas will cost homeowners $2.48 per gigajoule, down from $3.48 last month.   Homeowners will also be..more »

  • Tigers muscle out 4-3 win over Kootenay

    MEDICINE HAT  —  It took a lot more effort than expected, but the Medicine Hat Tigers managed to push their current win-streak to four games Tuesday night.   Mason Shaw, fully caged helmet and all, picked up a goal and an assist as the Tabbies overcame two separate deficits in a 4-3 victory.   Kootenay, who’s won just twice in their..more »

