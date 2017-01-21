Jan 20- Step Energy MedHat
  • Rattlers BBall teams split weekend series against RDC

    Saturday, January 21, 2017 - ACAC, Basketball, Rattlers, Sports

    Medicine Hat, AB – Heading into the weekend both Medicine Hat College basketball teams were on winning streaks, and after back-to-back wins Friday night against the Queens and Kings of Red Deer College, the good times kept rolling for the Rattlers.   Saturday the party train came to a halt. In the women’s game MHC went into the locker room..more »

  • Cyclist killed in vehicle collision

    Saturday, January 21, 2017 - Local, Medicine Hat

    A cyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle on South Boundary Road near Desert Blume. According to police an adult male was riding a mountain bike when he was struck from behind just before 9 p.m. Friday night. Police say the cyclist was transported to Medicine Hat Regional Hospital where he..more »

  • Weather Forecast

Today

sunny
0°C (31°F)

Sunday

overcast
-2 °C (29°F)

Monday

overcast
-3 °C (27°F)
