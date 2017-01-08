EDMONTON — The provincial government is looking for feedback and suggestions for the upcoming budget. Finance Minister Joe Ceci will be hosting meetings with community leaders and members of the public in cities and towns around the province throughout January. Ceci is scheduled to stop in..more »
City Council will be voting on Monday to give initial approval for a curbside recycling in the city. The proposed one-bin pick up program would add $6 per month to utility bills. Last year the city did a survey with residents asking if they’d like to see a curbside program and 75 per cent said yes. But local non-profit, REDI Enterprises, worries..more »
MEDICINE HAT, AB — Four Medicine Hat residents and one man from Calgary are facing numerous drug and weapons charges following an investigation from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) into the city’s methamphetamine trade. ALERT Medicine Hat, along with members of the..more »
With temperatures dipping below -20 C this week, people are being reminded to take extra precautions with their pets. “They can get frostbite just like humans can, they can get hypothermia just like humans can,” said SPCA Executive Director, Katie Ayres. Ayres recommends that most animals should not be left outside for longer than 10 minutes,..more »