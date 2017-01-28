Medicine Hat, AB – The Annual Sportsman Day show put on by the Medicine Hat Fish and Game Association at the Cypress Centre is aiming to be more family-friendly. A stones throw away from the trophy bucks on display Saturday youngsters could be found getting their faces painted. “The club has been around for over 30 years,” says..more »
Medicine Hat, AB – Ryan Jevne scored 2 goals including an empty net insurance marker as Medicine Hat downed Brandon 6-4 in front of 3,732 fans Saturday night at the Canalta Centre. With the two goal win the Tigers avenged their most recent loss that was handed to them by the Wheat Kings Tuesday. Matt Bradley extended his current..more »
There’s still some snow on the ground around the city but that didn’t stop golfers from taking advantage of today’s warm weather. Paradise Valley Golf Course opened its driving range today. General Manager, Kim Bronson says she believes it’s the first time the driving range has ever opened in January. “Very unusual, the..more »
Medicine Hat, AB – Both Medicine Hat College basketball teams had a perfect weekend in ACAC action against Olds College as two familiar faces led the way Saturday. In the women’s contest Megan Getz had a team-high 20 points and Kennedy Werre chipped in 16 more en route to a 79-60 Rattlers win. “I just wasn’t thinking..more »