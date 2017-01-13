Jan 13- Pede’s Friends Speak
Jan 13- Cypress County Marijuana
Jan 13- Trican Med Hat Update
Jan 13- School Bus Cold
Jan 13- Wynter Joins Rattlers
Jan 13- Tigers Time Out

  • Cypress County approves medical marijuana grow operation

    Friday, January 13, 2017 - Business, Cypress County, Marijuana

    Cypress County has taken a monumental step forward when it comes to the medical marijuana industry. In December, a Saskatchewan company called Maple Buddz was given approval by the county to move forward with opening a medical grow operation in Dunmore. And if it comes to fruition, the 6,000 square foot operation would be the first of its kind in southern..more »

  • Captain Wynter returns to Rattlers

    Friday, January 13, 2017 - Local, Medicine Hat, Rattlers, Sports

    MEDICINE HAT, AB — The Medicine Hat College Rattlers men’s basketball team is welcoming one of their offensive powerhouses back to the court this weekend.   Jordan Wynter, who was forced to sit out during the first semester due to academic ineligibility, returned to the lineup last week, and is ready for second semester basketball to get..more »

  • Weather Forecast

Today

partly-cloudy
-3°C (26°F)

Tuesday

sunny
5 °C (41°F)

Wednesday

sunny
8 °C (47°F)
Submit a News Tip

whats up in the hat-sidebar-half

side-bar-td-wealth-halfREV2

Web Poll

With all the recent job losses in Medicine Hat in the energy sector, what will you and your family do to find employment

View Results

From Twitter

CHAT TV on Facebook

Follow CHAT TV

Instagram

JPBG-press-release--side-bar-half2015

  • TONIGHT ON CHAT

    Monday 16-01-2017

  • 7:30

    MODERN FAMILY (PG)

  • 8:00

    SCORPION (PG)

CHAT Television © Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved.

10 Boundary Road SE. Redcliff, Alberta. T0J 2P0.

partly-cloudy
-3 °C (26°F)