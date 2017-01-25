MEDICINE HAT, AB — A Medicine Hat lawyer is speaking out against what he calls a ‘broken’ court system. Wilton Thorsteinson with Standard Law has been practicing for 46 years and has heard many stories about the Maintenance Enforcement Program (MEP). “The Maintenance Enforcement Program filled a need,” he said...more »
MEDICINE HAT, AB — A social media campaign encouraging people to talk about mental health is now in its seventh year. For every tweet, text and post that includes #bellletstalk, Bell Media is donating five cents to mental health initiatives. While the funds are needed, Cori Fischer with the Canadian Mental Health Association’s local chapter says..more »
MEDICINE HAT, AB — Some staff at the Medicine Hat Lodge got notice they were being laid off on Wednesday. Stagewest Hospitality and Mayfield Investments Ltd. is the parent company of the Lodge. It said the move was in an effort to centralize the accounting departments for all their properties. The centralization was in the works for the past year..more »
MEDICINE HAT, AB — City crews will install traffic warning arms in front of the new Fire Station #2 on Trans Canada Way on Thursday. The traffic arms will enable the Medicine Hat Fire Department to manage traffic flow in front of the station to ensure a prompt response time in the case of..more »