MEDICINE HAT, AB — Medicine Hat police have arrested three people who allegedly passed counterfeit United States money in the city. Between January 12 and 21, police responded to 11 complaints of counterfeit currency being passed at businesses and taxis in the city. Two men and one woman have are facing multiple charges in connection with five of the..more »
MEDICINE HAT, AB — Mayor Ted Clugston has been vocal about the importance of having the premier visit Medicine Hat. It’s something he’s wanted since the Alberta Winter Games last year. “It was important to us and I think important to the community that she would come down,” he said. Premier Rachel Notley spoke at..more »
Medicine Hat, AB — Students, staff and community residents gathered at the Medicine Hat College this morning for a vigil to honour the recent events at the Quebec City mosque. Chaplin Kristy Reimers- Loader said the college has a very diverse student population and it’s important to recognize that. “We want to honor our..more »
OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some of the ranches in Alberta and Saskatchewan affected by an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis could have some good news coming soon. During a technical update from Ottawa Friday afternoon, Dr. Harpeet Kochkar, the country’s Chief..more »