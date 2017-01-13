Marek Teicher is just like any other seven-year-old. He likes playing on his iPad, playing Minecraft and watching movies. But in some ways Marek differs for the average kid. At the age of two, Marek was diagnosed with autism and his mother Ula Teicher says that’s made going to the movies difficult because of his sensory disorder. “What happens is..more »
The grandfather of a kindergarten student is speaking out after he says the 5-year-old wasn’t picked up by her school bus on one of the coldest days of the year. Andre Berube says his granddaughter was taking the bus for the first time ever Thursday morning. He says she and her mom arrived at the stop five minutes before the scheduled pick up..more »
Cypress County has taken a monumental step forward when it comes to the medical marijuana industry. In December, a Saskatchewan company called Maple Buddz was given approval by the county to move forward with opening a medical grow operation in Dunmore. And if it comes to fruition, the 6,000 square foot operation would be the first of its kind in southern..more »
MEDICINE HAT, AB — The Medicine Hat College Rattlers men’s basketball team is welcoming one of their offensive powerhouses back to the court this weekend. Jordan Wynter, who was forced to sit out during the first semester due to academic ineligibility, returned to the lineup last week, and is ready for second semester basketball to get..more »