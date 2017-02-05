Each year millions of Canadians tune in to watch the Super Bowl. In the past 5 year’s it has been the most watched televised event in Canada. Last year more than 50% of Canadians tuned into CTV or RDS to watch the Super Bowl, but this year that could change. For the first time ever, Canadians will be able to watch American commercials if tuned into..more »
Medicine Hat, AB — Janick Lacroix showed why he’s one of the top up and coming amateur boxers in Alberta this weekend with two impressive bouts. At the Southside Event Centre Friday night Lacroix beat Josh Beck via a first round knockout, then on Saturday the 14-year-old followed that up with a unanimous decision win over Ocean..more »
Medicine Hat, AB — The Family Leisure Centre played host to more than 30 lacrosse teams from Alberta and Saskatchewan Saturday as the inaugural Devil’s Duel 4 on 4 tournament took place. In the Tyke division championship the Medicine Hat Little Devils took on the Burninators from Calgary. A hard fought battle between the two teams saw the..more »
Kennewick, WA — Matt Bradley had a four point night and Mason Shaw extended his league leading active point streak to 14 games as the Tigers beat Tri-City 6-5 Saturday to capture their first win against a US Division opponent this season. Medicine Hat stormed out of the gate with a three goal first period. Jordan Henderson set up Bradley to start..more »