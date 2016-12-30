The owner of the El Bronco Motel is speaking out against allegations that he shut off the heat there earlier this month during one of the coldest stretches in recent memory. On December 7, the Red Cross had to provide housing for nine people of the motel because their rooms were too cold to live in. Now the owner says he has proof he was “sabotaged” by..more »
EDMONTON, AB — An Alberta man is in hospital and recovering after surviving more than 14 hours in his overturned vehicle on Christmas. Michael Walker left his home in Eureka River to visit his aunt’s house in Debolt, which is approximately 60 kilometres east of Grande Prairie, when his car veered off the road and flipped upside down in an..more »
MEDICINE HAT, AB — Tennis players gathered Friday to remember a friend the best way they know how. The first day of the Renato Franchetto Memorial Doubles Classic is underway at the Cypress Centre Fieldhouse, bringing in 18 mixed-doubles teams, including 12 in the open bracket, to compete for the top prize. Franchetto was a member of the Medicine Hat..more »
New year’s eve is a popular party night and many people like to ring in the new year with a couple drinks, but Medicine Hat Police are reminding people not to drive after drinking. Drinking and driving charges are down for 2016 with 103 people being charged compared to 150 charges last year, but Police say it will still be a focus for officers out on..more »